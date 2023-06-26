Nicholas Winding Refn Behind ‘The Famous Five’ Adaptation For BBC, ZDF

Drive auteur Nicholas Winding Refn is forging a TV adaptation of The Famous Five for the BBC and ZDF.

Enid Blyton’s legendary book series will be turned into three 90-minute features for the two European broadcasters and the show has already sold to France’s TF1.

The Famous Five follows Julian, Dick, Anne, George and their dog Timmy – daring young explorers as they encounter treacherous, action-packed adventures, remarkable mysteries, unparalleled danger and astounding secrets in an odyssey that evokes the power of camaraderie between young heroes.

The 21 books are some of the bestselling children’s novels of all time and have already been adapted twice for ITV over the past four decades, along with being made into a 2012 German-language movie.

Copenhagen Cowboy’s Winding Refn, who will create and EP, said: “All my life I’ve fought vigorously to remain a child with a lust for adventure. By reimagining The Famous Five, I am preserving that notion by bringing these iconic stories to life for a progressive new audience, instilling the undefinable allure and enchantment of childhood for current and future generations to come.”

BBC Children’s Director Patricia Hidalgo added: “These stories are loved around the world and bringing families together is a key part of our strategy so we hope it introduces a new generation of viewers to these wonderful adventures.”

Pursuit of Love producer Moonage Pictures is producing the series and BBC Studios is distributor. Episode 1 is written by Matthew Read, episode 2 is written by Priya K Dosanjh, with episode 3 being written by Matthew Bouch and Matthew Read. EPs are Winding Refn, Matthew Read, Will Gould, Frith Tiplady, Christina Bostofte Erritzøe, Kimberly Willming and Bouch. Producer is Sophie MacClancy.