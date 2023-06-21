Netflix Sets Series On Paolo Macchiarini, A Feted Surgeon Exposed As A Fraud After Patient Deaths

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix is in production on a documentary series about Paolo Macchiarini, a disgraced surgeon convicted of gross assault for implanting artificial windpipes in patients who later died.

Nutopia, the UK production company behind Limitless with Chris Hemsworth and Queen Cleopatra, is producing the three-part series, working titled Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife.

The documentary will spotlight the work of Macchiarini, who set out to revolutionize regenerative medicine in 2011 by implanting plastic windpipes in patients desperate for a cure.

But Swedish-born Macchiarini lied about his research and three of those he treated died, while a fourth later had their artificial windpipe removed.

A Swedish appeals court convicted Macchiarini on Wednesday and sentenced him to two-and-a-half years in prison. He has denied any criminal wrongdoing.

According to Associated Press, the Svea Court of Appeal ruled that two of the three patients who died did not require emergency intervention, while the procedure on the third was not justified.

“Macchiarini realized the risk of the interventions would cause the patients bodily harm and suffering and that he, even though he has had a hope that the method would work, has been indifferent to the risks,” the court is reported to have said.

Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife will also examine Macchiarini’s personal life, revealing how he was a compulsive liar, spinning wild stories and manipulating a reporter to become his fiancée. She went on to expose him and fight for justice.

Ben Steele directs the series, which will stream later this year. Executive Producers are Nicola Moody and Jane Root, while David Herman is the Co-Executive Producer. Production Manager is Lisa Polese.