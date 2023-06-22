Netflix Partners With Juan Gabriel’s Estate To Produce Documentary Film

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix is partnering with the estate of legendary Mexican recording star and songwriter Juan Gabriel, to produce a new documentary film about his life. The agreement will grant access to Gabriel’s music and exclusive never before seen access into the life of the singer through extensive archive materials.

Gabriel is one of the most iconic Latino music figures who throughout his 45-year career released more than 47 albums and helped popularize Latin music worldwide. Many of his hits include “Hasta que te conocí,” “Abrázame Muy Fuerte,” “Querida,” “Amor Eterno” and “Así Fue.” The multiple Latin Grammy-award winner sold more than 150 million albums, composed more than 1,800 songs, released 34 studio albums and over 20 of his hits reached the Top 10 on Billboard.

Production will take place in the U.S. and Mexico this year with María José Cuevas (Beauties of the Night, The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders) serving as director.

Laura Woldenberg and Ivonne Gutierrez from Mezcla, the duo behind Netflix’s documentary film The Three Deaths of Marisela Escobedo, will produce.

“We are excited to collaborate with Netflix to release the story of my father’s personal life and musical career in this documentary with Maria Jose Cuevas and with Mezcla,” said Gabriel’s son Iván Aguilera in a statement. “Bringing my father’s true story to the screen has been a project we have wanted to release for quite some time now. We are confident that with this team we have built, we can work closely together to bring his true story to life.”