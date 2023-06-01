Netflix Unleashes Japanese Reality Show ‘Is She The Wolf?’

Netflix is headed to Japan for its next spin on the dating reality genre.

The streamer is set to launch Is She the Wolf? on June 11 at 10pm in Japan, and has unveiled a trailer to build some hype. Globally, the series will launch in September.

The format, developed in partnership with ABEMA, follows five men and five women aged between 22 and 32. They include models, actors, artists and athletes and go on a quest for love through dates and group projects. However, some of the female participants are ‘lying wolves’ who cannot fall in love. They have get through the season without being discovered or accepting declarations of love.

The series is based on ABEMA’s series Who is the Wolf?, which garnered 300 million total views across three seasons.

Netflix’s biggest unscripted plays in Japan include the 2019 season of Queer Eye set in the country. More recently it has launched dating shows such as Love Village.

Watch the trailer for Is She the Wolf? here.