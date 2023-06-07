Netflix Launches Italian Version Of Hit Rap Show ‘Rhythm + Flow’ Featuring Local Artists Fabri Fibra, Geolier & Rose Villain

Netflix has greenlighted an Italian edition of its hit rap competition Rhythm + Flow, following in the wake of the hit U.S. original and the successful French version Nouvelle École which is now in its second season.

Bannered Rhythm + Flow Italy, the Italian version of the rap music competition will be produced by Fremantle, with local artists Fabri Fibra, Geolier and Rose Villain attached.

The trio will front the search for emerging performers making their mark on the Italian rap scene, with a prize for the winner of 100,000 euros.

The eight-episode first season of Rhythm + Flow Italy will be available exclusively on Netflix in 2024. The search in the first edition will focus on the vibrant rap scenes of Rome, Naples and Milan.

During the competition, young rappers will prove themselves with their freestyle skills, rap battles, and the production of original songs, guided by their desire to make their dream come true.

Throughout the show, the three judges will be joined by key figures of the Italian rap scene, who will help define the outcome of the competition.

Rhythm + Flow Italy will be written by Dino Clemente, Matteo Lenardon, Paola Papa, Antonio Vicaretti and Chiara Guerra and directed by Alessio Muzi.

It is the first Italian adaptation of a Netflix original format.

Rhythm + Flow follows in the footsteps of a growing number of original formats on Netflix that have been adapted across languages and countries.

These include Too Hot To Handle, which has been adapted in Brazil and Germany; Love is Blind, which has been adapted in Brazil and Japan, and is currently in the works in Sweden, Germany and the UK, and Love Never Lies, Spanish series that has been adapted into Poland.