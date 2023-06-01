Netflix & BBC Face Decision Over Future Of Formula E Commentator Fired For Inappropriate Behavior

Netflix and the BBC face a decision over the future of Drive to Survive commentator Jack Nicholls, who was today dropped from the Formula E championship following an investigation into inappropriate behavior.

Nicholls’ commentary is used on both Netflix smash Drive to Survive and the BBC’s Formula 1 coverage. Although he has not been investigated by the BBC or Formula 1 producer IMG, The Guardian reported that he stepped aside from its coverage of last weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix as a result of Formula E’s findings. Neither Netflix nor the BBC had responded to Deadline’s requests for comment by publication time.

Formula E said today that it had carried out a third-party investigation into Nicholls following “complaints of inappropriate behaviour,” which were broken by The Times.

“Following this investigation, Jack Nicholls’ contract to provide race commentary was terminated,” added a spokesman for the electronic car racing championship.

Nicholls’ departure was confirmed before this weekend’s race in Jakarta but Formula E did not initially explain why he exited at such short notice, until news of the investigation came out. He has been replaced by Ben Edwards for the remaining seven races of the Formula E season.

A statement from Nicholls said: “Although disappointed with the decision, I respect it and accept why it was taken. I want to take full responsibility for what I did and apologise unreservedly for a couple of isolated incidents that has made those concerned feel uncomfortable. I never meant any harm and I am committed to making amends and to be more mindful of my behaviour in future.”

Drive to Survive is one of Netflix’s most popular UK documentaries. Taking a behind-the-scenes look at different drivers and races, it has run for five seasons since 2019, with a sixth expected in 2024.