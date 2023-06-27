Netflix Policy Boss Warns Ofcom Could Become “Something Of A Global Policeman” Due To Media Bill

Netflix’s latest attempt in its quiet campaign to soften the impact of the upcoming UK Media Bill took place this morning with policy boss Benjamin King raising concerns regulator Ofcom could become “something of a global policeman” if plans are waved through.

Appearing in front of the Culture, Media and Sport Committee, King stressed repeatedly that bringing Netflix’s shows within the remit of the regulator will be tricky due to their global nature. Conversely, he raised fears that Ofcom could become a target for “complaint tourism” or “forum shopping” from “foreign actors who want to use a regulator in the UK to seek redress for a title that they cannot succesfully pursue elsewhere.”

The draft Media Bill, which is yet to publish in full detail, will bring so-called Tier 1 streamers such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ under Ofcom’s jurisdiction in areas such as harmful material and due impartiality for the first time. King has previously warned this could have a “chilling effect” and Netflix’s Media Bill submisson recently said it may have to “purge titles” on a regular basis from its enormous library in order to comply.

“One challenge here is that the scope and breadth in our libraries is much more global in nature than anything in a domestic broadcasters’ library,” King said today. “This calls into question whether Ofcom should become something of a global policeman ruling on world events and docs that address issues in Russia, China and South America, and pronouncing on the changing geopolitical context far beyond our own shores.”

The UK government’s plan will “set a new high watermark for content standards globally and that will mean creative execs and production councils around the world will need to be familiar with the Ofcom code,” King added.

The streamers will be given six months to examine their libraries once the bill has been rubberstamped but King described this as “rather short,” adding: “It could be a little longer given the size of our library.”

Appearing alongside King, Amazon Public Policy Manager Anna Hatfield, the pair questioned Ofcom and the government’s approach to creating two tiers of streaming service once the code is confirmed. Tier 1 platforms such as Netflix and Prime Video will be held to a higher regulatory standard than smaller services in Tier 2, with more information incoming once the Bill is published.

“It’s ultimately impossible to see whether this approach will be discriminatory or futureproof,” added King. “I worry that this will create perverse incentives for smaller services to avoid a regulatory threshold.”

Hatfield added that the tiered approach needs to be “proportionately evidence based and tailored to the digital environment,” adding: “Amazon supports evidence-based policy and it’s important we have the appropriate scrutiny whether by parliament, government or Ofcom.”

The Media Bill will also bring in other legislative changes such as allowing Channel 4 to produce its own shows for the first time and updating prominence rules for public broadcasters.