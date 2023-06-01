KSA’s Neom Sets Nine Project Partnership With Telfaz11 

Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning production hub Neom has locked a partnership with the film and digital content production and finance company Telfaz11.

The new pact will see the two entities create up to nine TV and film productions over the next three years. In a statement today, the pair said two feature films and one series are currently in development under the new arrangement. In addition to the new projects, TELFAZ11 will also open offices this year in NEOM’s media hub, adding to its physical presence in Riyadh and Dubai.

Situated in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea, Neom has been dubbed as one of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 mega-projects and involves the construction of a hi-tech, smart city and global media hub. TELFAZ11 will join more than 30 productions to have shot in Neom over the last 18 months, including Desert Warrior, Dunki, and Rise of The Witches, the region’s biggest-ever budget TV show.

“Our mission is to create a new world-class media hub at NEOM, one that supports the region’s industry to compete and succeed globally,” Wayne Borg, Managing Director of Media Industries, Entertainment, and Culture at NEOM, said.

“This partnership with TELFAZ11 complements and accelerates. This partnership, coupled with our evolving infrastructure, crew depth, industry learning programs, and highly competitive incentive scheme shows we are well on our way to achieving these goals.”

Alaa Faden, CEO and Co-Founder of TELFAZ11, added: “We couldn’t be more honored to be at the center of NEOM’s next-generation media and entertainment ecosystem. TELFAZ11 has consistently operated on the leading edge of innovation, from launching the first Netflix partnership in the region to leveraging our powerful social media presence. And this new partnership with NEOM is yet another milestone in that effort.”