“We’re Mad”: Julie Plec, Zoanne Clack & Others Discuss WGA Strike, A.I. & Mini-Rooms – ATX TV Festival

Miramax Presents The Film That Lit My Fuse: Jay Roach On The David Lynch Pic That Sparked A Great Directing Career
Neil Patrick Harris Says ‘Uncoupled’ Season 2 Filming Is “On Pause” Due To Writers Strike

Neil Patrick Harris on 'The View'
Neil Patrick Harris is reprising his role of Michael Lawson for the second season of Uncoupled, the Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman series that was picked up by Showtime after Netflix canceled it after one season.

While visiting The View to promote his Hulu show Drag Me to Dinner, Harris revealed that filming for the second season of Uncoupled is getting delayed due to the writers strike.

“Very exciting, we were going to start filming it in the beginning of July but the writers strike is happening,” he said. “So, everything is sort of on pause — go writers, writers strong. So we’re just going to wait until that plays itself out.”

Harris continued, “Hopefully we’ll be able to start filming in warm weather. We filmed Season 1 in cold weather and it’s less fun to have like dating shows where you’re walking down Central Park and like freezing and shivering, [it’s] more fun in a tank top.”

Uncoupled follows Harris as a newly single gay man Michael Lawson navigating the dating scene in Manhattan. Michael soon finds out that the gay dating environment has changed and has to make a change in order to not be single forever.

The series ran for eight episodes on Netflix before being canceled earlier this year. It wasn’t long before Showtime came in and picked up a second season of the show.

Watch Harris on The View in the video posted below.

