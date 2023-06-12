Cast Set For ‘NCIS: Sydney’

NCIS: Sydney has found its agents.

The decades-old franchise’s debut international version for Paramount+ and Network 10 will see Olivia Swann (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow ) play NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey and Spartacus: War of the Damned’s Todd Lasance lead as Sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey.

The duo are joined by Sean Sagar (The Covenant, Mea Culpa) as NCIS Special Agent, DeShawn Jackson; Tuuli Narkle (Mystery Road: Origin, Bad Behaviour) as AFP Liaison Officer, Constable Evie Cooper; Mavournee Hazel (Shantaram, Halifax: Retribution) as AFP Forensic Scientist, Bluebird ‘Blue’ Gleeson and William McInnes (The Newsreader, Total Control) as AFP Forensic Pathologist, Dr Roy Penrose.

Produced by Endemol Shine Australia, NCIS: Sydney is currently filming in the Australian harbor city and will launch later on Paramount+ and the Australian broadcaster. It will follow the eclectic team of U.S. NCIS Agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP), who are grafted into a multi-national taskforce to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet.

Paramount Australia and New Zealand Head of Drama Rick Maier said “one of the best-loved franchises in the world is in the hands of one of our best production companies.”

“NCIS: Sydney is exciting for all of us at Paramount and we hope one of the most eagerly anticipated commissions of the year,” he added.

Lindsey Martin, CBS Studios’ Head of International Co-Productions and Development, said: “We are thrilled to be expanding the NCIS franchise, one of our most powerful and iconic television IPs, across borders and into Australia.”

NCIS: Sydney was first floated last year and is produced for CBS Studios and Paramount Australia by Endemol Shine Australia, and distributed outside Australia by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

NCIS, which stands for Naval Criminal Investigative Service, launched 20 years ago and has since been expanded across the U.S. with versions in Los Angeles, New Orleans and Hawaii.