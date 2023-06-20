NBCUniversal Expands Its One Platform Ad Setup To 190 Countries

NBCUniversal’s One Platform, a unified setup combining digital, linear and streaming inventory for ad buyers, is expanding across more than 190 countries.

The media giant announced the move during the Cannes Lions advertising confab. NBCU will team with corporate sibling FreeWheel to bring One Platform to Europe, Asia, Australias and the Americas for the first time, with October targeted for the official launch. Partners on the expansion include AtresMedia, Bell Media, Seven West Media, Sky Media, Talpa Network, TF1 Group, Tokyo Broadcasting System and Omnicom Media Group.

One Platform reaches 1 billion consumers globally every month, according to NBCU, with reach to 100 premium broadcasters, 1,000 digital publishers, and more than 50 demand-side platforms in a single transaction.

“Across the world, we see the power of premium content to engage audiences and drive impact for businesses,” Krishan Bhatia, NBCU President & Chief Business Officer said. “And yet, the complexity of transacting across multiple markets at scale has so far kept marketers from accessing an increasingly global consumer base.” By forming ties with companies across the industry, Bhatia added, “we hope to build a more scalable TV advertising ecosystem for the benefit of all participants.”

Comcast Advertising President James Rooke said FreeWheel’s technology would provide “the key underpinning that enables multi-screen audiences to be transacted across geographies in a more simplified way, giving buyers and sellers the streamlined access to supply and demand they need to thrive in an increasingly global marketplace.”

Omnicom’s Johan Boserup, the media giant’s global CEO of investment, said the offering would ease the “huge friction” in trying to executive connected TV ad campaigns across multiple markets and multiple publishers.