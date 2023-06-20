NBA G League Documentary From The Ringer, Religion Of Sports Gets Title, Prime Video Premiere Date & First-Look Clip  

The Ringer and Religion of Sports have unveiled Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey as the title for their NBA G League documentary greenlighted at Amazon, announcing that the film will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on August 8th. The companies also this afternoon debuted a first-look clip featuring projected NBA Draft lottery pick and NBA G League Ignite star, Scoot Henderson, which you can view above.

Serving as the developmental league for the NBA, the G League is home to many of the most talented basketball players in the world, who compete there for a chance to achieve their dream of turning pro. Destination NBA is billed as an immersive, character-driven piece that follows some of the most intriguing prospects in the G League, as they compete to earn the ultimate reward of an NBA roster spot. As the 2022-23 season unfolds, a unique group of athletes from diverse backgrounds takes you on a journey to passionate basketball locales, including Las Vegas, Mexico City, Detroit, Maine and Fort Wayne, Indiana, as they navigate the highs and lows of chasing their shared dream of reaching the pinnacle of professional basketball.

Among those featuring in the film are a top draft prospect, an NBA veteran looking for a second chance, a cultural icon aiming to make history, and former G League stars turned success stories Seth Curry, Spencer Dinwiddie, Gary Payton II and Jalen Green. Together, they inhabit all corners of a diverse ecosystem – an ultra-competitive proving ground, where the margins are razor thin, and only some dreams are realized. No guarantees. No shortcuts. No clear path. Just grit, grind, and hope. This is life in the G.

Presented by Prime Video, Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey is a Religion of Sports/Ringer Films production. Liam Hughes and Bryant Robinson directed the doc, with Religion of Sports’ Ameeth Sankaran and Gotham Chopra exec producing alongside The Ringer’s Bill Simmons.