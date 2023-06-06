Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘The Mother’ Enters Netflix’s All Time Most Popular Film List; ‘Queen Charlotte’ Finishes Below Threshold For TV

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

SAG-AFTRA Members Approve Strike Authorization Ahead Of Contract Talks
Read the full story

Comedian Nate Jackson Signs With CAA

Nate Jackson signs with CAA
Nate Jackson Kevin Ryan

EXCLUSIVE: Rising comedian, actor, writer and digital creator Nate Jackson has signed with CAA for representation.

Jackson burst onto the scene through his viral content and engagement on TikTok, where he has drawn over 2.5 million followers and more than 437 million views globally.  His stand-up comedy tours sell out comedy clubs and theaters nationwide.

As an actor, he can be seen in the upcoming feature Good Fortune, directed by Aziz Ansari. His past credits include a recurring role as The Junkyard Dog on the NBC series Young Rock. He has also appeared in Spirited for Apple TV+, in which he starred alongside Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. Jackson is an alum of Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out and has appeared on HBO’s hit series Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Jackson is managed by Zack Waxenberg at 3 Arts.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad