Comedian Nate Jackson Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Rising comedian, actor, writer and digital creator Nate Jackson has signed with CAA for representation.

Jackson burst onto the scene through his viral content and engagement on TikTok, where he has drawn over 2.5 million followers and more than 437 million views globally. His stand-up comedy tours sell out comedy clubs and theaters nationwide.

As an actor, he can be seen in the upcoming feature Good Fortune, directed by Aziz Ansari. His past credits include a recurring role as The Junkyard Dog on the NBC series Young Rock. He has also appeared in Spirited for Apple TV+, in which he starred alongside Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. Jackson is an alum of Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out and has appeared on HBO’s hit series Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Jackson is managed by Zack Waxenberg at 3 Arts.