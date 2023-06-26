Skip to main content
Husband Of ‘My Three Sons’ Alumna Dawn Lyn Starts GoFundMe To Cover Rising Medical Costs

Dawn Lyn
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

The husband of former child star Dawn Lyn, best known for her role as Dodie Douglas on My Three Sons, has set up a GoFundMe account for Lyn to cover her rising medical costs.

Lyn fell into a coma following surgery for a brain tumor last October. Her husband, William John Reese, tells TMZ she developed bacterial meningitis after she was released from the hospital and was moved to a facility where she continues to receive daily therapy. Reese told TMZ insurance covered the initial surgery and has paid more than $2 million, but he and Lyn are responsible for the remaining balance.

“I’m just an old soldier who loves his wife,” Reese wrote on the GoFundMe post. “I have never asked for money before. It is humbling to ask for money after eight months of holding the financial line of copayments, ambulances and specialized care,” he added.

“After eight months of hospitalization, the insurances won’t pay any more and it is costing us the full $8k per day to for her to remain in the hospital,” Reese writes. “While she’s come a long way since October, she remains in isolation still in such a delicate condition that she can’t yet be discharged to a lesser skilled nursing facility. If she could come home, a caregiver (not a nurse) would still be about $5k per month,” he added.

Reese said Lyn’s “goal is to be healthy enough to play her part cast in an upcoming comedy movie when it begins production early 2024.”

Lyn portrayed Dodie Douglas on My Three Sons from 1969 to 1972. She appeared in numerous guest/recurring roles on series including Gunsmoke, Mannix, Barnaby Jones, Marcus Welby M.D. and most recently Wonder Woman in 1978, among other credits.

