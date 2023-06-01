‘My Ex-Friend’s Wedding’: Liza Koshy Joins Ariana DeBose, Amanda Seyfried & More In Sony Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Liza Koshy (A Family Affair) has closed a deal to star opposite Ariana DeBose, Amanda Seyfried, Megan Stalter and Chloe Fineman in My Ex-Friend’s Wedding, the new comedy from director Kay Cannon (Blockers) that Sony picked up in March, in a competitive situation.

The film from indie studio Sister watches as four childhood best friends get a drunken voicemail from their former best friend on the eve of her wedding day — confessing that she thinks she’s making a mistake — then setting out to stop her wedding and rekindle the friendship they once shared. Details as to Koshy’s role are under wraps.

Sister acquired the spec script for My Ex-Friend’s Wedding following the project’s development by production and management company, Circle of Confusion. Taylor Jenkins Reid (Daisy Jones & The Six) and Ashley Rodger wrote the script, with Cannon handling revisions. Producers include Sister Co-Founder and Global CEO Stacey Snider, Deb Hayward, Circle of Confusion’s Brad Mendelsohn and Katie Abbott, K&L Productions’ Cannon and Laverne McKinnon, Rodger and Reid. SVP Development and Production Elizabeth Grave is overseeing the project for Sony Pictures.

Koshy will be heard voicing the Autobot Arcee in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which is coming up for release by Paramount on June 9th, and as part of the ensemble of Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, DreamWorks’ animated film led by Lana Condor, which hits theaters on June 30th.

Also soon to be seen in Susanna Fogel’s darkly comic dating thriller Cat Person, based on the viral New Yorker short story by Kristen Roupenian, which world premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, Koshy additionally stars in a pair of forthcoming Netflix rom-coms: the Trish Sie-helmed Players, opposite Tom Ellis, Gina Rodriguez and Damon Wayans Jr., and Richard LaGravenese’s A Family Affair, with Joey King, Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron.

Koshy is represented by CAA, 3 Arts Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.