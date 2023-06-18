Skip to main content
Music Festival Canceled By Shooting At Nearby Campgrounds, Two Dead, Three Wounded

The Gorge Amphitheatre Gary Miller/Getty Images

The second day of the Beyond Wonderland electronic dance music festival at The Gorge Amphitheater in George, Washington has been canceled after shooting deaths at a nearby campground.

Two people were killed at the campgrounds on Saturday night and three others were wounded, including the shooter, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. The shooter fired randomly at a crowd of people, then fled. He was later apprehenced.

“Due to the incident that took place in the overflow camping area last night, we regret to inform you that Day 2 of Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge has been canceled,” Beyond Wonderland said. “We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the local authorities and staff who acted quickly to manage the situation. Our heartfelt thoughts and condolences go out to the family, friends, and all those affected by this tragic event.”

Saturday’s lineup featured artists Dillon Francis and Flosstradamus, and Sunday would have had performances by Marshmello and Afrojack.

The Saturday show kept going after the shooting incident, but concertgoers were warned to avoid the campgrounds.

“Please avoid the Gorge Gate H campgrounds area as it is closed due to an incident that has been handled by local authorities. There is no current danger to festival goers or the campgrounds,” the festival said in a tweet Saturday night.

