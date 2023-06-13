Donald Trump’s Indictment Helps Boost MSNBC To Primetime Weekly Ratings Win Over Fox News

Donald Trump’s indictment on federal charges last week helped propel MSNBC to a weekly ratings win in primetime.

The network averaged 1.52 million viewers in primetime (Monday through Sunday), compared to 1.5 million for Fox News. That ended a 120-week winning streak for Fox News. CNN averaged 677,000.

In the adults 25-54 demo, MSNBC was first with an average of 172,000 viewers, followed by 139,000 for Fox News and 131,000 for CNN.

Fox still won total day viewers, averaging 1.08 million, followed by MSNBC with 921,000 and CNN with 485,000. In the adults 25-54 demo, Fox News averaged 125,000, followed by 108,000 for MSNBC and 93,000 for CNN.

According to MSNBC, it has ranked No. 1 in full week primetime total viewers only four times in its 27-year history. The last time was the week of Feb. 8, 2021, which was the week of Trump’s second impeachment trial.

On Thursday evening, in the primetime hours following news of the indictment, MSNBC averaged 2.4 million viewers, compared to 2.1 million for Fox News and 1.1 million for CNN. In the 25-54 demo, MSNBC averaged 342,000, compared to 256,000 for CNN and 231,000 for Fox News. MSNBC also topped total day and primetime viewers on Friday.

Fox News’ The Five was the highest rated cable news show for the week, averaging 2.61 million viewers and 271,000 in the adults 25-54 category.

The figures are from Nielsen via MSNBC and Fox News.