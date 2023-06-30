Movie Academy’s EVP Impact & Inclusion Janell English Exiting After One Year In Newly Created Post

Jeanell English is leaving the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences less than a year after being named to the newly post of EVP Impact & Inclusion. She had been with the group since joining as VP Impact & Operations in 2020.

Word of English’s exit comes hours after news broke that Warner Bros. Discovery North America DEI executive Karen Horne is leaving her post amid that company’s wide-ranging layoffs.

English was upped to EVP in July 2022. She was charged with leading the Academy’s initiatives designed to address underrepresentation across the industry and to discover, empower and advance the work of emerging and diverse film artists, per AMPAS.

English has worked for more than a decade in the areas of global diversity and inclusion strategy, employee engagement, corporate social responsibility, cross-cultural training and talent management. Before coming to AMPAS, she was a director at Discovery Inc. (now Warner Bros. Discovery).

Her exit comes after the Academy has promoted Kendra Carter to SVP Impact and Global Talent Development in May.