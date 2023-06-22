Motion Picture Academy Elects 2023-2024 Board Of Governors – Whoopi Goldberg Out, Lou Diamond Phillips In For Actors Branch

There will be a lot of new faces in the room at the next meeting of the Board Of Governors of the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences including actor Lou Diamond Phillips. Eleven first timers have been elected in the organizations annual election to select one third of the Board as eleven other members have termed off including Actors Branch Governor Whoopi Goldberg and Writers Branch Governor Larry Karaszewski. With AMPAS’ more stringent guidelines for service in place now two longtime Board members, Charles Bernstein (Music) and Jon Bloom (shorts and feature animation) are permanently off the Board, while others termed out can run again in two years.

Incumbent governors reelected to the Board:

Rob Bredow, Visual Effects Branch

Ava DuVernay, Directors Branch

Linda Flowers, Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch

Lynette Howell Taylor, Producers Branch

Stephen Rivkin, Film Editors Branch

Debra Zane, Casting Directors Branch



Elected to the Board for the first time:

Wendy Aylsworth, Production and Technology Branch

David I. Dinerstein, Marketing and Public Relations Branch

Richard Gibbs, Music Branch

Jinko Gotoh, Short Films and Feature Animation Branch

Kalina Ivanov, Production Design Branch

Simon Kilmurry, Documentary Branch

Hannah Minghella, Executives Branch

Daniel Orlandi, Costume Designers Branch

Lou Diamond Phillips, Actors Branch

Dana Stevens, Writers Branch

Mark P. Stoeckinger, Sound Branch

Cinematographers Branch Governor Ellen Kuras will also be returning to the Board after a hiatus.



They will join returning governors Pam Abdy, Bonnie Arnold, Lesley Barber, Dion Beebe, Howard Berger, Susanne Bier, Jason Blum, Gary C. Bourgeois, Brooke Breton, Paul Cameron, Ruth E. Carter, Eduardo Castro, Megan Colligan, Bill Corso, Paul Debevec, Peter Devlin, Tom Duffield, Charles Fox, DeVon Franklin, Rodrigo García, Donna Gigliotti, Chris Hegedus, Richard Hicks, Laura C. Kim, Marlee Matlin, Missy Parker, Jason Reitman, Nancy Richardson, Howard A. Rodman, Eric Roth, Terilyn A. Shropshire, Kim Taylor-Coleman, Jennifer Todd, Jean Tsien, Marlon West, Rita Wilson and Janet Yang (who is also currently in her first term as President of AMPAS).

In addition to Goldberg, Karazewski, Bernstein, and Bloom, others terming off are Cinematographers – Mandy Walker, Costume Designers – Isis Mussenden, Documentary – Kate Amend, Executives – David Linde, Marketing & Public Relations – Christina Kounelias, Production Design – Wynn Thomas, and Sound – Teri Dorman.

As a result of this election, the Board comprises 53% women and 25% belonging to an underrepresented racial or ethnic group. This is a slight decrease from last year’s Board which sported 54% women and 28% underrepresented.



The Academy’s 18 branches are each represented by three governors, except for the recently established Production and Technology Branch, represented by a single governor. Governors and the board-appointed governors-at-large may serve up to two three-year terms (consecutive or non-consecutive), followed by a two-year hiatus, after which eligibility renews for up to two additional three-year terms for a lifetime maximum of 12 years.



