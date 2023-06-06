Morris Chestnut, DomiNque Perry, Claudia Logan & Bryan Terrell Clark Join BET+’s ‘Diarra From Detroit’

EXCLUSIVE: Morris Chestnut (The Best Man: The Final Chapters), DomiNque Perry (Insecure, Rap Sh*t), Claudia Logan (Harlem), and Bryan Terrell Clark (When They See Us) have been cast opposite Diarra Kilpatrick on her upcoming BET+ series Diarra from Detroit.

Created by and starring Kilpatrick, the original dark comedy series, which is part of Kilpatrick’s recent overall deal with BET, is slated to premiere on BET+ in late 2023.

Diarra from Detroit follows Diarra Brickland (Kilpatrick) a divorcing schoolteacher who refuses to believe she’s been ghosted by her rebound Tinder date. Her search for the missing man pulls her into a decades-old mystery involving the Detroit underworld. As the case unfolds, her co-workers, friends, and lovers become unlikely allies as she falls down a dangerous rabbit hole.

Chestnut plays Swa, Perry portrays Aja, Logan is Moni and Clark plays Mr. Tea. Character descriptions are being kept under wraps for now.

From BET Studios and Khalabo Ink Society, Diarra from Detroit is created by Kilpatrick, who executive produces alongside Kenya Barris for Khalabo Ink Society, and Miles Orion Feldsott. Erynn Sampson serves as a producer, overseeing the project for Khalabo Ink Society.

Chestnut is best known for his memorable roles in films such as Boyz n the Hood, The Brothers, The Perfect Holiday, Think Like A Man, and most notably, The Best Man and its successful sequel, The Best Man Holiday. Recently, Chestnut reprised his role as Lance Sullivan in the Peacock limited series The Best Man: The Final Chapters. He’s repped by Verve and Link Entertainment.

Perry’s notable credits include key recurring roles on Rap Sh!t and Insecure. She has guest-starred on Rel, Snowfall and Underground, among others. Perry is repped by Iconoclast and Del Shaw Moonves.

Logan has guest-starred on Equalizer and recurred on Harlem. Other credits include Blue Bloods, Hightown, New Amsterdam and Tales of the City, among others. She’s repped by Carlton, Goddard & Freer Talent.

Clark made his Broadway debut in 2014, playing Marvin Gaye in Motown: The Musical and went on to portray George Washington in the original Broadway cast of Hamilton in 2015. He is known for the films Collateral Beauty, Heaven is for Real and Forget About It, and on television for his portrayal of Leo St. Clair on OWN drama series Queen Sugar, among other credits. Clark is repped by Stewart Talent and Authentic Talent & Literary.