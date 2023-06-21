Monte-Carlo Television Festival Winners Include ‘Le Colosse Aux Pieds d’Argile’, ‘Ten Pound Poms’ & ‘The Seed’

The French film Le Colosse aux Pieds d’Argile and UK-Australia series Ten Pounds Poms took the top fiction prizes at the 62nd annual Monte-Carlo Television Festival, which were handed out Tuesday in Monaco. See the full winners list below.

Le Colosse aux Pieds d’Argile (The Colossus with Feet of Clay) also bagged the Special Jury Prize for fiction, and Ten Pound Poms star Warren Brown scooped the Golden Nymph for Best Actor. The only other double winner was The Seed, a Germany-Norway-Czech Republic co-production that went home with Best Creation and the fest’s Beta Series Public Prize.

The Honorary Golden Nymph Award was presented to writer-producer Howard Gordon, whose credits include Accused, Homeland, 24 and The X-Files. Monte-Carlo’s highest accolade is awarded to an professional for their extraordinary contribution to the entertainment industry.

“The role of our festival has continued to evolve over the years and is now the pre-eminent event celebrating the content business in Europe,” fest CEO Laurent Puons said. “Through our highly respected Golden Nymph Competition, we have been able to acknowledge and applaud the very best programming from around the world. The number and standard of entries we received has never been as high.”

The awards gala at the Salle des Princes was hosted by American Gods star Ricky Whittle and French videographer Lena Situations.

Here are all the winners at the 62nd annual Monte-Carlo Television Festival, spanning 18 nominated titles from 13 countries:

BEST FILM

Le Colosse aux Pieds d’Argile (France)

Make It Happen Studio, Shoot Again Productions, En Coproduction Avec TF1

BEST SERIES

Ten Pound Poms (UK/Australia)

Eleven Film

BEST CREATION

The Seed (Germany/Norway/Czech Republic)

Odeon Fiction GmbH With Mia Film, Rein Film, ARD Degeto, NRK

BEST ACTRESS

Marie Reuther, Chorus Girls (Denmark)

BEST ACTOR

Warren Brown, Ten Pound Poms (UK/Australia)

SPECIAL JURY PRIZE

Le Colosse aux Pieds d’Argile (France)

Make It Happen Studio, Shoot Again Productions, En Coproduction Avec TF1

BEST NEWS PROGRAM

Life on the Donbas Frontline (France)

France Télévisions

BEST DOCUMENTARY

The Man Who Played with Fire (UK)

RAW

SPECIAL JURY PRIZE

Nazanin (UK)

649 Media & Channel 4

BETA SERIES PUBLIC PRIZE

The Seed (Germany/Norway/Czech Republic)

Odeon Fiction GmbH With Mia Film, Rein Film, ARD Degeto, NRK

PRINCE RAINIER III SPECIAL PRIZE

Until the Last Drop (Poland)

Orient Film

AMADE PRIZE

Russia: The Stolen Infants of Ukraine (France)

BFMTV

MONACO RED CROSS PRIZE

Oasis of Peace (France)

StoryCircus, Premières Lignes, France Télévisions