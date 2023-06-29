‘Monster’ Season 2: Netflix’s Ryan Murphy Anthology Series Finds Its Menendez Brothers In Cooper Koch & Nicholas Alexander Chavez

EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Murphy’s Monster anthology series has found its Erik and Lyle Menendez.

Deadline understands that the second season of the Netflix anthology series, a follow-up to The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, has cast Cooper Koch and Nicholas Alexander Chavez in the roles.

We hear that Koch will play Erik and Alexander Chavez will play Lyle.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story follows a successful Season 1 for the new franchise which focused on serial killer Dahmer, played by Evan Peters.

Season 2 will tell the story of the real-life brothers who were convicted in 1996 for the murders of their parents, José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menéndez. Although the siblings eventually confessed to parricide, they have long sustained that the reason for their actions was due to physical, emotional and sexual abuse.

The case continues to unfold in real-time following a new development revealed in May. Erik and Lyle Menendez filed documents asking for a new hearing in response to former Menudo bandmember Roy Rosselló’s claims he was molested by José Menendez at the age of 14.

It is as yet unknown how much of the Menendez brothers’ lives will be covered in Season 2 but Netflix also has a forthcoming documentary feature on the pair with access to the duo.

Both Koch and Chavez are relative newcomers to the industry that will no doubt receive a boost from leading a Ryan Murphy series. Koch previously appeared in Season 1 of the hit Starz drama Power Book II: Ghost as the character Chase. Most recently, he has appeared in the horror films Swallowed and They/Them. Chavez currently portrays Spencer Cassadine on ABC’s General Hospital. He also appeared in the Tubi Original, Crushed.

Netflix and Murphy’s rep declined to comment but it’s understood that the castings were done before the writers strike and the American Horror Story co-creator hasn’t been involved in any activity on the project since the walkout.