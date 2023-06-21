Paramount Lights The Fuse With ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ Screening – CineEurope

Paramount President of International Theatrical Distribution Mark Viane kicked off the studio’s CineEurope presentation with his annual cheeky pre-taped spoof video, this time essaying the role of Mission: Impossible’s Ethan Hunt before appearing on stage dragging a parachute and sporting a wig.

“The movie industry is resilient,” he declared, noting “buying a movie ticket is the best value for out-out-home entertainment.” Theatrical movies must be presented to provide “the best experience possible,” he told the audience of exhibitors, and PLF screens “are clearly the winning formula.”

The show launched with a look at the latest global trailer for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which world premiered in Rome on Monday night as star and producer Tom Cruise and the rest of the main cast as well as director/co-writer/producer Christopher McQuarrie descended the capital’s Spanish Steps.

An extended special look at Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon was introduced by the director via video, followed by an exclusive clip from July’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie will feature “huge local dubbing talent,” Viane said before showing off some footage.

The audience in Barcelona also was treated to a behind-the-scenes look at John Krasinski’s IF, along with a trailer for Bob Marley: One Love starring Kingsley Ben-Adir and Lashana Lynch, which was introduced via video by Ziggy Marley, who touted his father’s message of “unity and love.”

Rounding out the show, Ridley Scott’s Gladiator 2 was featured as well as an extended look at A Quiet Place: Day One from director Michael Sarnoski and starring Lupita Nyong’o.

And just after that, the studio screened the entirety of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which releases globally on July 12. Cruise has appeared in person at CineEurope over the past two years, but did not make it this time as he’s on the world tour for the film with a next premiere in London before heading to Abu Dhabi, Korea, Australia and the States among other stops.

