Misha Collins On ‘Gotham Knights’ Cancellation: “Incredibly Bummed” Not To Be Able To “Fully Explore Villain Arc”

Last week was a good one for the NHL’s Golden Knights, who won the Stanley Cup, but not for The CW’s Gotham Knights, which was canceled after its freshman season. Today Misha Collins, also starred as the dashing, idealistic District Attorney and Gotham City mayoral candidate Harvey Dent, took to social media to reflect on the superhero series and that its Bat Brat fans.

“I’m incredibly bummed, and selfishly disappointed to not be able to fully explore my ‘villain arc,'” he wrote on Instagram (see the post below), “but I’m proud of the show we made and so grateful to have been able to work with such a smart, caring, good group of people.”

Said “villain arc” was to be Dent’s transformation into the horribly disfigured and shunned Batman adversary Two-Face.

Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, Gotham Knights picked up in the aftermath of Bruce Wayne’s murder, with his rebellious adopted son Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan) forging an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies — Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan), Harper Row (Fallon Smythe), and her brother Cullen Row (Tyler DiChiara) —when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader.

Produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, Fiveash and Stoteraux exec produced alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden. Abrams served as co-exec producers.

Here is Collins’ full Instagram post: