You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Ja Morant Suspended By The NBA For 25 Games After Brandishing A Gun For A Second Time On Instagram Live

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'The Flash' Strikes $9.7M In Thursday Previews
Read the full story

Adult Swim Orders Animated Series From ‘King Of The Hill’ Creators Mike Judge & Greg Daniels

Adult Swim orders adult animated comedy Common Side Effects From King of the Hill creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels
Adult Swim

Adult Swim has ordered half-hour comedy series Common Side Effects, from director-writer Joe Bennett (Cake, Scavengers Reign) and Steve Hely (American Dad, Veep) and executive produced by King of the Hill creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels. The series, announced Friday at Annecy International Film Festival, “delves into the complex reactions to the revelations of the mysterious elixir of life”.

Created by Bennett and Hely, Common Side Effects follows former high school lab partners Marshall and Frances who begin to unravel a conspiracy involving big pharma and the federal government to suppress knowledge of a rare mushroom that may hold the key to curing all the world’s diseases.

Related Story

Adult Swim Sees Gains From May Expansion, Continues To Add Programming Real Estate With Launch Of Nostalgia Block 'Checkered Past'

“Tonally, this is like nothing else in animation right now, so we knew immediately that Common Side Effects belonged on Adult Swim,” said Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, Cartoon Network and Boomerang. “Mike, Greg and this entire team have such deep pedigrees in the comedy and animation worlds, and this new series will tackle everything from government corruption to the pharmaceutical industry through their unique and hilarious perspectives.”

“From the moment we heard the idea for Common Side Effects we knew it was the perfect tone for our animation brand,” added Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president, original programming for Adult Swim and Max. “The series is based on a thought-provoking idea that is totally original and brought to life with complicated, larger than life characters. We look forward to introducing this special show to the world.”

Common Side Effects will be produced by Judge and Daniels’ Bandera Entertainment with Judge, Daniels and Bandera president Dustin Davis serving as executive producers.

Bennett is co-creator of Max’s upcoming adult animated sci-fi drama Scavengers Reign. His animated shorts were featured on FXX’s anthology series Cake.

Hely was a co-executive producer for HBO’s Veep and a producer/writer for American Dad, The Office and 30 Rock.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad