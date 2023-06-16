Adult Swim Orders Animated Series From ‘King Of The Hill’ Creators Mike Judge & Greg Daniels

Adult Swim has ordered half-hour comedy series Common Side Effects, from director-writer Joe Bennett (Cake, Scavengers Reign) and Steve Hely (American Dad, Veep) and executive produced by King of the Hill creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels. The series, announced Friday at Annecy International Film Festival, “delves into the complex reactions to the revelations of the mysterious elixir of life”.

Created by Bennett and Hely, Common Side Effects follows former high school lab partners Marshall and Frances who begin to unravel a conspiracy involving big pharma and the federal government to suppress knowledge of a rare mushroom that may hold the key to curing all the world’s diseases.

“Tonally, this is like nothing else in animation right now, so we knew immediately that Common Side Effects belonged on Adult Swim,” said Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, Cartoon Network and Boomerang. “Mike, Greg and this entire team have such deep pedigrees in the comedy and animation worlds, and this new series will tackle everything from government corruption to the pharmaceutical industry through their unique and hilarious perspectives.”

“From the moment we heard the idea for Common Side Effects we knew it was the perfect tone for our animation brand,” added Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president, original programming for Adult Swim and Max. “The series is based on a thought-provoking idea that is totally original and brought to life with complicated, larger than life characters. We look forward to introducing this special show to the world.”

Common Side Effects will be produced by Judge and Daniels’ Bandera Entertainment with Judge, Daniels and Bandera president Dustin Davis serving as executive producers.

Bennett is co-creator of Max’s upcoming adult animated sci-fi drama Scavengers Reign. His animated shorts were featured on FXX’s anthology series Cake.

Hely was a co-executive producer for HBO’s Veep and a producer/writer for American Dad, The Office and 30 Rock.

