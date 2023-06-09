Mike Batayeh Dies: ‘Breaking Bad’ Actor & Comedian Was 52

Actor and comedian Mike Batayeh, best known for his role as laundromat manager Dennis Markowski on Breaking Bad, has died. He was 52.

Batayeh died June 1 in his sleep of a heart attack at his Michigan home, his family said in a statement.

“It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that my sisters and I announce the passing of our dear brother,” his family said. “He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many.”

In three episodes of the Emmy-winning Breaking Bad, Batayeh played Dennis Markowski, manager of the Lavandería Brillante industrial laundromat that served as a cover for Gus Fring’s (Giancarlo Esposito) giant meth lab. Markowski wound up meeting a fiery end in prison.

A Detroit native, Batayeh also appeared in guest starring or recurring roles in series such as Everybody Loves Raymond, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The Bernie Mac Show, The Shield, Sleeper Cell and Touch, among others.

His film work includes American Dreams, Gas, American East, Don’t Mess With The Zohan and a leading role in Detroit Unleaded.

As a comedian, Batayeh has performed at comedy clubs such as Gotham in NYC and Los Angeles clubs including Laugh Factory, Comedy Store, Improv and Icehouse. He was part of the first wave of Western comics to perform for local audiences in the Middle East, including Dubai, where he filmed a comedy special for Showtime Arabia. He also performed in Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan, where he was invited two years in a row by the royal family of Jordan for the Amman International Comedy Festival.

Erik Pedersen contributed to this report.