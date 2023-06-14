‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Michelle Visage On Connecting With Queens On ‘Whatcha Packin’’ & Seeing “Where Their Journey Begins”

As a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race, Michelle Visage is a stoic presence with expert critiques on the challenges. But once she meets the queens again on Whatcha Packin’, Visage is finally able to connect with them on a deeper level. RuPaul’s Drag Race is a reality competition series where a group of drag queens compete in a variety of fashion challenges to become America’s Next Drag Superstar. Eliminated queens then join Visage for Whatcha Packin’, an after show where they are able to show off the outfits they didn’t get a chance to wear and talk about themselves. As she is unable to really speak with the queens during the competition, Visage says that finally speaking with them is a very special experience.

DEADLINE: What is it that excites you about the start of every new season?

MICHELLE VISAGE: Oh, it’s my favorite episode. My favorite episode is meeting the queens for the first time. There are certain challenges that I love, like the Rusical, which is my favorite, but my favorite episode is the first one, because I’m standing up there and I want to see who can handle it. Who can crack, who’s smiling, who’s scared. It’s a little bit of a feeling of power for me, but it’s not about that. It’s more about seeing this talented bunch whose lives are going to change. Even just being on this show for one episode, their lives are now officially going to be changed, and that’s very exciting as a kid who grew up with nothing and had to hustle her way through life, and is still hustling and still navigating. It’s very exciting to see these kids where their journey begins. And I remember that feeling. I remember that opportunity. So, it’s really exciting to be part of it and to lift them up to where they belong.

DEADLINE: When you’re on Drag Race as a judge, what’s your relationship with the queens?

VISAGE: None.

DEADLINE: None?

VISAGE: No, I don’t see them. The only time I will get to meet them or talk to them is when I direct them, and I still don’t really get to meet them or talk to them. So, if I’m doing a challenge with them or directing them, usually for an acting challenge or comedy, that’s when I see them for the first time out of drag. So, I know nothing about them and I don’t talk to them until the show is over. Contractually, I’m not allowed to and I follow the rules.

I don’t get to know them until Whatcha Packin’. That’s when I get to talk to them. I think that’s why it’s so warm and personable, because I get to meet them and hug them for the first time. And I’m actually really excited to tell them everything that I wanted to tell them when they were on the show, but I couldn’t tell them. That’s my moment to just verbally vomit everything I’ve been wanting to say to them for the whole year, and that’s why I love doing Whatcha Packin’ so, so much. They finally get to hear from me because I’m up on that judging panel with a very stoic, stern face on purpose, and this is the first time that they get to see the human side of me and I get to see the ‘out of drag’ side of them.

DEADLINE: When you are judging them in the competition, what are the main things you are looking for?

VISAGE: Number one is that they followed the brief. If this is a black and white runway and you’re not black and white, then bye. I am very much a stickler for the rules – it’s the Virgo in me. If this is the brief, I want you to follow the brief or be smart with the brief and do something with it that makes me go, ‘Oh, I didn’t think you could do black and white that way. That’s so smart.’

Also, a sense of humor. That’s the second most important. It’s the same thing with actors, actresses, models… You want to see the ones that are funny, that are fun, that realize, ‘Oh, this is just an outfit. This is not that serious.’ Those are the people that are my people. Those are the people that I want to hang out with. So, that’s what I look for. I look for somebody who realizes that drag is fun, this is fun, this is not a life sentence. This is actually a fun thing. I look for that. So, following the brief, somebody who has a sense of humor and fun and loving life and loving what they do, and then the details. I want details. I want every single ‘t’ crossed and every ‘i’ dotted.

DEADLINE: How did Whatcha Packin’ start?

VISAGE: I pitched an after show, which was called the Pit Stop, not unlike Watch What Happens. I wanted to do it but, at that time, we didn’t have the wherewithal and there really wasn’t extra money. So, we said, “Let’s just go into the hotel rooms after they’re sent home and let me find out what they’re actually packing in their suitcases that they didn’t get to wear.” If you go back to season four, you can see me doing my own makeup, sitting in a hotel room on their sofa going, “Show me what you didn’t get to wear.” You know, it was that basic and it grew into the kind of talk show format that it is now, which I absolutely adore. It’s very special to me because that’s when I get to know the queens one-on-one and let them know their worth to me.

And let’s not forget that I don’t get to talk to them first. So, I have different questions than Ru would ask or one of the other queens would ask, because when I talk to them and these things come out, I wouldn’t have already known this about them. And their stories are everybody’s story. Everybody has a story and everybody’s story matters. Not everybody’s going to be as forthcoming as some other ones. Some feel a different connection with me, be it motherly, sisterly, whatever, and some don’t. So, I always like to respect space and emotions and time – whatever they’re willing to give me, I’m willing to receive.