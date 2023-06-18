Michael Cera On The Real Slap Rihanna Gave Him On ‘This Is The End’: “I Thought It Would Look Better If She Hit Me”

Michael Cera is recalling his time with Rihanna on the set of This Is the End and remembering the slap the singer gave him in the film which turned out to be real.

“I thought it would look a lot better if she hit me. I don’t think it took much convincing to get her to do it,” Cera told Rolling Stone in a recent interview. “I just thought it would look a lot better than a fake slap would because you can really feel it. It just looks a lot funnier!”

The Arrested Development alum said that the slap ended up being the cut they used for the actual film.

“I definitely did not regret it! I was into it,” he added. “The take that is in the movie, she really did hit my ear, which was disorienting. But I have no regrets. I didn’t lose any hearing over it, fortunately!”

This Is the End is a horror comedy released in 2013, directed and written by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, based on the short film Jay and Seth Versus the Apocalypse by Jason Stone. In the film, all the cast plays fictionalized versions of themselves. The cast was made up by James Franco, Jonah Hill, Rogen, Jay Baruchel, Danny McBride, Craig Robinson, Cera and Emma Watson.

The film also had appearances by Backstreet Boys, Paul Rudd, Aziz Ansari, Mindy Kaling, Kevin Hart and Channing Tatum.