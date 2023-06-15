Michael Cera, Elsie Fisher, Maria Dizzia, Francesca Scorsese & More Set For Tyler Taormina’s Comedy ‘Christmas Eve In Miller’s Point’ 

EXCLUSIVE: Filmmaker Tyler Taormina (Ham on Rye) has wrapped production in Long Island on Christmas Eve In Miller’s Point, a Christmas comedy to star Michael Cera (Life & Beth), Elsie Fisher (Barry), Maria Dizzia (The Good Nurse), Francesca Scorsese (We Are Who We Are), Ben Shenkman (Billions), Gregg Turkington (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania), Sawyer Spielberg (Masters of the Air) and newcomer Matilda Fleming.

Written by Taormina, Eric Berger and Kevin Anton, the film watches as four generations of the Balsano family gather for what may be the last Christmas in the family home. As they lose themselves in rowdy celebration, cousins Emily and Michelle sneak away to a winter wonderland, where suburban teenagers find their rebellious paradise.

The project hails from Omnes Films and was produced in association with Crypto Castle Productions and Puente Films. Producers included Cera, Krista Minto, Taormina, David Croley Broyles and Duncan Sullivan. The executive producers are Jeremy Gardner, Joseph Lipsey IV, Brock Pierce and Jason Stone.

Cera currently stars opposite Amy Schumer on the Hulu series Life & Beth, which has been renewed for a second season. He’s otherwise best known on the TV side for his turn as Arrested Development‘s George-Michael Bluth and counts amongst his most recent film credits Dustin Guy Defa’s Berlinale-premiering dramedy The Adults and Sebastián Lelio’s Gloria Bell. The actor will next be seen in Black Mirror Season 6, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and A24’s Dream Scenario, among other projects.

Fisher broke out with her starring role in Bo Burnham’s Eighth Grade and has more recently been seen in features including My Best Friend’s Exorcism, Family Squares and Netflix’s recent installment in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise. She recurred opposite Sarah Goldberg on the final season of HBO’s Barry and was seen prior to that on Hulu’s Castle Rock.

Currently appearing on Paramount+’s series School Spirits, Dizzia is well known for a role on Orange Is the New Black and has also been seen on shows like The Staircase and 13 Reasons Why. She’s part of the cast of Hannah Peterson’s indie drama The Graduates, which is coming off a Tribeca debut, has also been seen of late in the films The Good Nurse and Funny Pages, and has been tapped for a role on Disney+’s Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

Scorsese has been seen on the HBO-Sky Atlantic drama series We Are Who We Are from Luca Guadagnino, as well as in films like Hugo and The Departed.

An Emmy and Golden Globe nominee, Shenkman has most recently been seen on series like The Good Fight, FBI and Billions, having previously taken on major roles on For The People, Royal Pains and more. On the film side, he was most recently seen starring in Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7.

An actor and comedian well known for his stand-up persona Neil Hamburger, Turkington had roles in Ant-Man and the more recent Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, as well as in films like Mister America, A Futile and Stupid Gesture and The Comedy. He also notably led Rick Alverson’s 2015 Sundance feature Entertainment.

Part of the cast of Apple’s forthcoming miniseries Masters of the Air, Spielberg has previously been seen in films including Honeydew, The Post and Someday This Pain Will Be Useful to You.

Taormina made his feature directorial debut with the critically acclaimed Ham on Rye, which world premiered at the Santa Barbara Film Festival, following that film up with the drama Happer’s Comet, which premiered at last year’s Berlinale and hits theaters on June 16th.

Cera is repped by APA, Amanda Rosenthal Talent Agency in Toronto, Thruline Entertainment and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols; Fisher by Innovative Artists; Dizzia by Gersh and Perennial Entertainment; Scorsese by A3 Artists Agency and LBI Entertainment; Shenkman by Paradigm and Suskin/Karshan Management; Turkington by UTA; Spielberg by Swiontek Entertainment and Gang, Tyre, Ramer; and Taormina by Fusion Entertainment.