Mia Wasikowska Heading To Sarajevo; ‘Good Will Hunting’ Editor Set For Locarno Honor — Festival Briefs 

Mia Wasikowska To Head Sarajevo Jury

Actress and director Mia Wasikowska (Bergman Island) will head the Competition jury at this year’s Sarajevo Film Festival. Wasikowska will be joined by actor Zlatko Burić, actress Danica Ćurčić, director and actor Juraj Lerotić, and Josh Siegel, curator of MoMA’s Department of Film. “I’m thrilled to serve as Jury president for the 29th Sarajevo Film Festival alongside such wonderful members of the international arts community,” Wasikowska said. “It seems a particularly poignant time to reflect on the origins of the festival, and to celebrate the importance of coming together to promote a diverse range of cultures, perspectives, and experiences through art.”

Two-Time Oscar Winner Pietro Scalia Set For Locarno Honor

American editor and two-time Oscar winner Pietro Scalia will be feted with Locarno’s Vision Award Ticinomoda. The award will be handed over in a ceremony on August 3 in the festival’s famed Piazza Grande, followed by a panel conversation with the audience on August 4. Good Will Hunting (1997) and Black Hawk Down (2001), two films that Scalia cut, will also screen at the fest. Born in Italy, Scalia grew up in Switzerland before moving to Hollywood, where he has worked with filmmakers such as Oliver Stone, Ridley Scott, and Bernardo Bertolucci. Scalia’s work can be seen next in Michael Mann’s forthcoming Ferrari. Locarno runs August 2- 12.