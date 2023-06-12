Melissa McCarthy Is Game For A ‘Ma’ Sequel To Work With Octavia Spencer: “I Would Do Anything With Octavia”

Melissa McCarthy would love to work with Octavia Spencer at some point and that includes in a potential Ma sequel.

While making on EW’s 3 Rounds, the Little Mermaid villain was asked if she would be game to star in a sequel to the thriller Ma.

“I would do anything with Octavia, for Octavia, in the ballpark of Octavia, if there’s a picture of Octavia in the background at one point in the script — I would do anything for that glorious woman,” McCarthy said.

She continued, “She’s a better person, she’s the funniest human I know, she’s the kindest, smartest person I know. We’ve been friends for over 25 years.”

A sequel to Ma has not been greenlit but the director Tate Taylor already has an idea about what the titular character would be doing in a follow-up film.

RELATED: Octavia Spencer To Lead True-Crime Series About Oregon Highway Murders For Max & ID

“My idea is that she’s moved to another town, and she has open houses in another city and kills people in the open house,” Taylor told EW back in 2021. “I think she’d be a real estate agent in the Pacific Northwest, and just murder white people looking at McMansions. That’s as far as I’ve gotten!”

In the potential sequel, Tate would switch Ma’s professions as in the 2019 film she was a veterinarian. In the first film, the audience is to assume that Ma dies in the house fire. The movie grossed over $61 million at the box office on a budget of $5 million.