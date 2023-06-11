‘Melissa Etheridge: My Window’ Headed To Broadway In Limited Nine-Week Residency

Melissa Etheridge is heading to Broadway with her theatrical event Melissa Etheridge: My Window. The limited nine-week residency will begin Thursday, September 14, with the official opening being on Thursday, Septmber 28, at the Circle in the Square Theatre.

“I truly love Broadway, and it’s long been a dream of mine to tell my story and share my music there. I never felt more connected to this community and New York audiences than I did after telling my life story off-Broadway last year,” the Grammy and Academy Award winner said in a statement.

“The intimacy of the live theatrical stage is like no other, and Circle in the Square is going to be a magical home for my show’s Broadway debut. I can’t wait to come back to the City! It’s a deeply personal experience to be able to tell these stories again, in a fresh and exciting way, and reconnect with my fans and theatergoers.”

Etheridge has been entertaining for more than two decades and Melissa Etheridge: My Window offers an inside look at her life. Theatergoers experience an evening of storytelling and music with stories from her childhood in Kansas and highlights of her career.

“I’m the Only One,” “Come to My Window” and “I Want to Come Over” are some of the hits that are performed through the night. Etheridge offered a glimpse of the show in October 2022 with an Off Broadway production that lasted three weeks and was sold out.

The Broadway residency is produced by Michael Cohl and EMC Presents; in association with Larry Mestel, Deborah Klein, and Steven Greener for Primary Wave Music. Glenn Orsher serves as Executive Producer.

Melissa Etheridge: My Window is written by Melissa Etheridge, with additional material by Linda Wallem-Etheridge (Nurse Jackie showrunner, That ‘70s Show), and directed by Amy Tinkham (Aerosmith’s Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas Residency, Dancing with the Stars Live). The creative team includes scenic design by Emmy Award nominee Bruce Rodgers (Super Bowl Halftime shows since 2010), lighting design by Abigail Rosen Holmes (Phish, David Byrne’s “Contemporary Color”), projection design by Olivia Sebesky (James Taylor, Chad Deity), and sound design by Colle Bustin (West Side Story).