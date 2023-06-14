Mayim Bialik Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed Emmy Award-nominated, author, director, and Jeopardy! co-host Mayim Bialik for representation.

Bialik is widely recognized for her portrayal of Blossom Russo, the lead character in the 1990s NBC sitcom Blossom. More recently, she gained critical acclaim for her role as Amy Farrah Fowler in the CBS hit comedy The Big Bang Theory. She received two Critics Choice Awards and four Emmy Award nominations for her performance.

Sad Clown Productions, Bialik’s production company that produced the FOX series Call Me Kat, starring Bialik in the titular role, has just brought on Hayley Lozitsky Weisser as Executive Vice President, where she’s building a slate of smart and inspiring scripted and unscripted content to further Bialik’s brand. Lozitsky Weisser most recently ran Tyra Banks’ Bankable Productions, is a former VP at Spike TV and a former UTA Agent.

Related Story Anthony Hopkins Returns To UTA

As of 2021, Bialik has been a co-host of Jeopardy! for which she was nominated for a 2022 Critics’ Choice Real TV Award. In film, Bialik made her directorial debut in 2022 with the film As They Made Us, which she also wrote and produced. The movie featured Dustin Hoffman, Candice Bergen, Simon Helberg, and Dianna Agron.

Bialik hosts the podcast Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown, where she engages in discussions about current issues concerning mental health while dispelling myths and misunderstandings. She holds a BS and PhD in Neuroscience from UCLA.

As an accomplished author, she has written several books, including two that achieved the distinction of becoming New York Times Best Sellers– Girling Up: How to Be Strong, Smart, and Spectacular and Boying Up: How to be Brave, Bold, and Brilliant.

Bialik will continue to be represented by ICON PR and Shep Rosenman at RGL LLP.