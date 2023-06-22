‘Mayans M.C.’: A Requiem For A Son

“MAYANS M.C.” -- "My Eyes Filled and Then Closed on the Last of Childhood Tears" -- Season 5, Episode 6 (Airs June 21) Pictured: Carla Baratta as Adelita.

SPOILER ALERT: The following contains spoilers from tonight’s episode of FX’s Mayans M.C. titled “My Eyes Filled And Then Closed On The Last Of Childhood Tears.”

Things are looking glum for all the characters on FX’s Mayans M.C. during the show’s fifth and final season but episode 6 titled “My Eyes Filled And Then Closed On The Last Of Childhood Tears” will push longtime fans over the edge.

EZ Reyes (J.D. Pardo) recruits his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) on a mysterious mission leaving the latter worried for his life. The pair arrives at an unknown location and they walk towards the front door as EZ, who has a gun pointed at the back of Angel’s head, commands his sibling to open the door.

“Mom wouldn’t want us to hurt each other. She would want us to be together,” an extremely nervous Angel tells EZ.

EZ replies, “That’s why we’re here Angel, to say goodbye to her. Open the door.”

With tears in his eyes, Angel says “I’m sorry” before opening the front door. EZ points his loaded gun directly at two people who are in bed. As the camera focuses on the reality of it all, it is revealed that Happy Lowman (David Labrava) and one of his “love interests” are before them. Happy is certainly spooked knowing his history with the Reyes brothers but is not unprepared for this moment. You know, him being the guy who murdered their mother in cold blood even though he was just a hired hitman and all.

They let Happy survive in a prior season, but the reaper has come to call.

MAYANS M.C., from left: Raoul Max Trujillo, Rusty Coones, Frankie Loyal, David Labrava, ‘Cuervo/Tz’ikb’uul’, (Season 1, ep. 110, aired Nov. 6, 2018). photo: Prashant Gupta / © FX / Courtesy Everett Collection

Angel needs a couple of minutes to catch his breath and realize EZ wasn’t planning to kill him, this was all about avenging their mother’s death once and for all.

“It took you long enough,” a seemingly fearless Happy says to EZ whose gun has not moved from his target. Knowing where everything is headed, Happy requests to smoke one last cigarette for the road—and to taunt them.

“I can’t believe it took you this long to grow some balls,” said Happy. “I judged you for not doing it when you had the chance. Anyone did my mom dirty like that, I’d f**king butcher them.”

His lady friend kindly offers to call up Chibs (Tommy Flanigan) only to get cursed out by Happy. No fear of death, I tell ya. EZ, in a final act of mercy, lets his companion leave unharmed.

“I told you before, what happened that night was just business,” said Happy, who maybe isn’t as ready to die as he thought.

EZ has one last request, he wants to know his mother’s last words.

“I shot her in the neck, she didn’t have time to say anything,” Happy said defiantly, mocking her.

EZ’s gift to Angel is the honor of killing their mother’s killer. Happy taunts a scared Angel, “Yeah, do it Angel. Stop being a little b**ch. Do your worst.”

Angel was stunned at what was playing out before his eyes. After all, EZ had time to process what was going to happen. Without missing a beat, EZ shoots Happy multiple times but he’s still alive. Angel gathers his thoughts and delivers the final blow that ends Happy’s life— a bullet to the head.

Happy is one of the longest-running characters in the world of Sons of Anarchy who later appeared in Mayans M.C. Labrava made his debut on SOA in the pilot episode which was released on September 3, 2008, and played the role across the show’s 7 seasons. He returned as Happy on Mayans M.C. in Season 1 episode 10 titled “Cuervo/Tz’ikb’uul.”

RIP