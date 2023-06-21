Maya Hawke & William H. Macy Among Cast Of New Scripted Podcast ‘Supreme: The Battle For Roe’

EXCLUSIVE: Maya Hawke (Asteroid City) and William H. Macy (Shameless) are set to lead the cast of the new original iHeartPodcast, Supreme: The Battle For Roe, a 9-episode series from creator and writer Aaron Tracy that delves into the true story of the Roe v. Wade case.

Supreme: The Battle for Roe is distributed by iHeartPodcasts and will be available on the iHeartRadio app and all major podcast listening platforms beginning June 28 with new episodes available weekly on Wednesdays.

The series follows the journey of Sarah Weddington (Hawke), who at 26, is the youngest woman ever to argue a case in the Supreme Court. Macy will play Justice Harry Blackmun.

Rachel Winter directs and also produces alongside Ben Spector, Aaron Tracy and Eva Longoria.

“Before Roe V. Wade, Sarah Weddington had never worked on a contested case or even been inside a courtroom. Harry Blackmun had never authored a major opinion. They were both new, untested and the least likely vehicles for the abortion controversy you can imagine,” said Tracy. “But their collision at the Supreme Court ended up defining their entire lives and changed the course of history. The moment I stumbled onto the story, I was desperate to write it. I’m thrilled it’s now come to life with such brilliant collaborators and I can’t wait for people to hear this incredible story on iHeart.”

In addition to Hawke and Macy, the series also stars Abigail Breslin (Linda Coffee), Andrea Savage (Deb Margulies), Felicity Huffman (Dottie Blackmun), Laura Benanti (Bea Cuttriss), Garrett Hedlund (Ron Weddington), Josh Hamilton (Reverend Herbert Ragle), Luke Kirby (Roy Lucas) and William Fichtner (Chief Justice Warren Burger).

“I am honored to be a part of this project, alongside such a talented cast and creative team, to share Sarah Weddington’s story of remarkable courage and determination,” said Hawke in a statement. “This podcast will shed light on an important, but largely unknown figure in history, and bring her inspiring legacy to life for a new generation.”