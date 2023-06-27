Max Orders ‘When Nobody Sees Us’ As First Spanish Original Series; Enrique Urbizu To Direct

Max has made its first series order in Spain.

Last year, Max owner Warner Bros Discovery decided to pull out of production for Max predecessor HBO Max in much of Europe and underwent a period of painful cuts, but Spain was one of the few countries in Europe to avoid the cull.

Max has now greenlit the start of production on When Nobody Sees Us, an eight-part thriller from Zeta Studios and based on the Sergio Sarria novel of the same name. This also marks the first Spanish production since HBO Max was combined with Discovery+ to create Max.

Daniel Corpas leads the writing team, with the collaboration of Arturo Ruiz and Isa Sanchez. Enrique Urbizu (No Rest for the Wicked, La Caja 507) will direct.

Set against the dramatic backdrop of the Spanish Holy Week celebrations, the series is a thriller led by two policewomen trying to solve a series of crimes in the Andalusian town of Morón de la Frontera, in the political and cultural region of Seville’s so-called ‘deep Spain,’ which is home to one of the biggest international U.S. military bases.

Lucía Gutiérrez is a sergeant of the Spanish Civil Guard investigating the bizarre suicide of a neighbour and strange events that have taken place during the first Holy Week float processions. Magaly Castillo is a Special Agent of the Military Police of the United States Army sent to find out the whereabouts of a missing American soldier who seems to be linked to the shady business of Colonel Douglas Hoopen, head of the Air Force Base, and an underhanded marine, Lieutenant Andrew Taylor. They soon discover that the two investigations are connected.

“Throughout my professional career I have made several thrillers with different intensity and themes. When Nobody Sees Us is for me a first and exciting incursion into the television serial of detectives and pure investigation,” said director Urbizu, “With two women as our protagonists, Lucia and Magaly, one from the Spanish Civil Guard and the other from the American Military Police, together they share mysteries, dangers and confidences. Both in tone and rhythm, this is a new adventure for me.”

“When Nobody Sees Us is a bet for the purest thriller, in which the limits of different frontiers in themes and narrative are explored,” added Executive Producer Miguel Salvat for WBD. “Of course, there is the border between good and evil, but also the clashes between two ways of life, between countries and cultures, and the weight of tradition. We believe that Enrique Urbizu has all the tools to tell this story that will surprise and engage us all, no matter which side of the border we find ourselves on.”

Antonio Asensio, Paloma Molina and Salvador Yagüe are executive producers for Zeta Studios. Salvat, Antonio Trashorras and Patricia Nieto do the same for Warner Bros. Discovery and production services are provided by Zeta-owned Cuando Nadie Nos Ve La Serie, S.L.

In related WBD news, HBO and Max originals will be made available on the Go3 OTT service in the Baltics (Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia). From July 3, subscribers will gain access to the likes of House of the Dragon, Succession, The Last of Us and The White Lotus, plus legacy titles including The Sopranos, The Wire and Game of Thrones.

HBO and Max Originals such as Full Circle and Superpowered: The DC Story will also be included.