Comedian Matt Rife Sets His First World Tour With Live Nation; Ashton Kutcher Grants A Wish In Promo

EXCLUSIVE: Rising comedian, actor and TikTok sensation Matt Rife is set to launch his first world tour. Rife’s ProbleMATTic World Tour, produced by Live Nation, will hit cities across North America, Australia and Europe throughout 2023 and 2024.

The tour, with more than 100 dates, kicks off on Thursday, July 20 in Bend, OR at Hayden Homes Amphitheater with stops across North America in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Austin and more this year before wrapping up 2023 with a New Year’s Eve show on Sunday, December 31 at The Louisville Palace in Louisville, KY.

The tour continues next year with a series of Australia dates starting Thursday, January 11, 2024 in Perth, Western Australia at Perth Concert Hall, with stops in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne before embarking on a second North America run that will hit New York, Chicago, Nashville, Toronto, along with many other cities. Rife will then head to Europe in the fall with shows in Amsterdam, London, Paris and more before concluding the tour on Friday, October 20 at Santeria Toscana 31 in Milan, Italy.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who are big fans of Rife, helped him get the word out about his world tour in a promo, which you can watch below. In it Kutcher plays a genie who grants Rife his wish, which just happens to be a world tour. Kunis makes a (very) brief appearance after Rife first tells Kutcher his wish would be a date with Kunis, which Kutcher immediately shoots down.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to live out this life long dream! To tour the world, spreading laughter, with some of my best friends, is something I never thought would be possible. I’m so grateful to get this opportunity, and it’s even more fulfilling knowing that it’s all because of the incredible people who enjoy my comedy,” said Rife. “I’ve been working so hard towards this for 12 years and now I’ve surrounded myself with a team who works just as hard and share the same passion! I still can’t believe it.”

“Matt has quickly become one of the fastest-rising comics, creating incredible global demand for tickets,” says Andy Levitt, VP, Live Nation Comedy Touring. “We’re looking forward to working alongside him and helping him connect to his audiences around the world.”

In 2021, Rife self-produced and distributed through YouTube his first one-hour comedy special, Only Fans. This past April, the comedian self-released his highly anticipated second stand-up special, Matthew Steven Rife on YouTube. The special was taped in Austin, TX and is dedicated to his biggest role model, his grandfather Steven who had recently passed. Rife will be taping his third stand-up special this fall in Washington, DC at DAR Constitution Hall.

Rife made his TV debut on MTV’s Wild ‘N Out and hosted the network’s TRL reboot. His acting work has included appearances on shows like Fresh Off the Boat and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. In 2019, he was a contestant on NBC’s comedy competition show, Bring the Funny. Rife truly became known after posting some of his stand-up material on TikTok, amassing over 13 million followers and more than 2 billion views globally, to date. He also 3.6 million followers on Instagram.

Tickets for the ProbleMATTic World Tour will be available starting with an Artist presale beginning Tuesday, June 6 at 10 AM. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, June 9 at 10 AM at MattRifeOfficial.com.

Rife is repped by CAA & Christina Shams at Avesta Entertainment.