Matt Kniaz & Jerrold Rhee Join Crimson Media As Managers & Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Crimson Media has brought on Matt Kniaz and Jerrold Rhee as managers. They also will join Crimson founders Matt Floyd and Matthew Seamons as Partners in the boutique management firm.

Kniaz comes to Crimson from Industry Entertainment, and Rhee joins from Bohemia Group.

Kniaz began working at ICM and CAA in the talent, music crossover & comedy departments, transitioning to talent management in 2015 with a move to Industry Entertainment. Clients include Tamara Taylor (Law & Order: Organized Crime, Snowfall), Alexis Floyd (Grey’s Anatomy, Inventing Anna), Olivia Hamilton (Babylon, First Man), Jess Darrow (Encanto, Fifteen-Love), Tre Hale (Platonic, All American), Reece Noi (Mysterious Benedict Society, When They See Us), Stefan Kapicic (Deadpool 1-3, Better Call Saul), and Pasha Lychnikoff (Stranger Things, Bullet Train).

Rhee began his career in TV lit at Gersh, and moved on to work with talent at Diverse Talent Group. He made the jump into management in 2010, first at Evolution Entertainment, and then Bohemia Group, where he has spent the last eight years. Rhee manages both talent and literary clients, and has several projects in various stages of development. His clients include Hank Greenspan (The Neighborhood), Zaire Adams (Freeridge, Senior Year), Sarah Vattano (Bossy Bear, Rise Up, Sing Out), Archer Vattano (That Girl Lay Lay), Michael William Freeman (Fear the Walking Dead), Derek Smith (What/If), Kevin David Lin (Good Trouble), and Lennie Loftin (Logan, Better Call Saul).