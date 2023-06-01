‘Married At First Sight UK’ Producer CPL Signs Talent Boss

EXCLUSIVE: Viacom International Studios’ (VIS) former talent boss has landed the top talent job at Married at First Sight UK producer CPL Productions.

Simon Shearer-Wright moved to CPL last month to take on the Head of Talent and HR role. Reporting to CEO Danielle Lux, he is overseeing the Red Arrow Studios-backed producer’s strategy for sourcing, growing and retaining talent both within the company and on specific productions.

CPL is best known for producing E4 smash Married at First Sight UK and makes a wealth of UK unscripted shows including A League of Their Own and Rob & Romesh Vs., along with dabbling in scripted with the likes of BBC comedy Ellie & Natasia.

Related Story Channel 5 Finds New Home For Upcoming Jane McDonald & Susan Calman Projects Following VIS Unscripted Closure

“The TV industry thrives on talent, both in front of and behind the camera,” said Lux. “At CPL we believe nurturing and developing all our staff and creating a culture where they’re empowered to do their best work is absolutely paramount.”

Shearer-Wright called CPL a “vibrant, inclusive company with exceptional talent and great content.”

He is the latest former VIS employee to find a new role since Deadline revealed Paramount Global had shuttered the UK unscripted division of its international production arm, leading to around 20 redundancies. Former VIS exec Oliver Wright has already launched an All3Media-backed label and other ex-VIS employees have moved with him. Some of VIS’ biggest shows have begun to be apportioned to other indies over the past few months.