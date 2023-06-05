‘Wednesday’ Production Designer Mark Scruton On Silhouettes & Modernizing “‘The Addams Family’ Aesthetic” – The Art Of Craft

For Wednesday, production designer Mark Scruton was tasked with creating a modern world with “The Addams Family aesthetic.” Since most of the series takes place at Nevermore Academy, Scruton’s job was to ensure that the school maintained its’ eclectic style with some added modern touches. “It was always about silhouettes with Nevermore,” says Scruton. “If you just lit it from behind and you were left with a silhouette, would you understand what it was?” Another important location inside the school is Wednesday’s dorm room, in which Scruton needed to create a stark contrast between Wednesday and Enid’s sides of the room.

Nevermore Academy

Nevermore Academy layout sketch Courtesy of Netflix

“Roof lines” were very important for the school, as Scruton says the drawn silhouette needed to have “Addams Family vibes”.

Low angle view of Nevermore Academy Courtesy of Netflix

When the set was moved to Romania, the Ottoman influences of the structures gave Nevermore an “eclectic mix of styles” to match the mix of students.

Architectural moldings and brickwork were cast directly from the real location to recreate the indoor sets.

The Dorm

Wednesday’s side of the dorm room Courtesy of Netflix

Enid’s side of the dorm room Courtesy of Netflix

Scruton and the art department applied the color gels by hand to the large window to get a “clean split” in the light cast through glass.

The composition of Enid’s half of the room was a challenge, as an overabundance of colorful items would create a “muddying” effect, so they needed to focus on accent colors. These pops of color would stand out in the room and contrast Wednesday’s side.

