SAG-AFTRA Members Approve Strike Authorization Ahead Of Contract Talks
Mark Hamill Is Ready To Say Goodbye To Playing Luke Skywalker In ‘Star Wars’ Saga: “I Had My Time”

Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker in 'Star Wars: Episode VIII -- The Last Jedi' John Wilson / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Lucasfilm / Courtesy Everett Collection

Mark Hamill is reflecting on his time playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars film saga and saying he’s ready to move on.

“I had my time, and that’s good. But that’s enough,” he said during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning.

Hamill has been playing Luke since “A New Hope” was released back in 1977. The actor most recently reprised his role in 2019’s Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker.

Despite Hamill saying he’s had “enough,” he leaves the door open to having a conversation to continue the role but doesn’t think there’s more story for Luke to have.

“Well, you never say never. I just don’t see any reason to,” he added. “Let me put it that way: I mean, they have so many stories to tell, they don’t need Luke anymore.”

Earlier this year during Star Wars Celebration, Lucasfilm studio exec Kathleen Kennedy confirmed a new series of Star Wars films. Daisy Ridley is set to reprise her role as Rey in the film directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. James Mangold and Dave Filoni are also set as directors in future films in the franchise.

Since Rey is within the same Skywalker timeline, Hamill’s Luke could potentially still be involved somehow if it made sense creatively.

Other projects within the Star Wars universe include Ahsoka, starring Rosario Dawson, which will be released in August of this year on Disney+. Skeleton Crew is another series for the streamer that stars Jude Law, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon and Jaleel White.

