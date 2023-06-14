Margot Robbie Says ‘Barbie’ Sets Were A “Priority” & Asked Director Greta Gerwig To Include One Particular Detail

Margot Robbie is one of the executive producers of Barbie and worked closely with Greta Gerwig to bring the Mattel doll to life. The star recently opened up about the one favor she asked of the director/co-writer when talking about the project.

“Coming into this movie, that was such a priority — the sets,” Robbie said on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “And then getting to see them be built right in front of us and they were just huge real-life versions of the Dreamhouse. It was so amazing and so beautiful.”

She continued: “And it was the first thing I said to Greta when we first sat down and talked about the movie. ‘I’ll follow your vision. Whatever you want this Barbie movie to be, let’s do that. Except I just have one favor. Please, please, please can we have a Dreamhouse where she has a slide that goes from her bedroom down to her pool? Because that is my goal in life.'”

Gerwig ultimately made it happen for Robbie to live out her childhood dreams as the Barbie Dreamhouse came to life.

Margot Robbie in ‘Barbie’ Warner Bros.

Robbie also recently talked about Barbie being sexualized, telling Vogue: “She’s a doll. She’s a plastic doll. She doesn’t have organs. If she doesn’t have organs, she doesn’t have reproductive organs. If she doesn’t have reproductive organs, would she even feel sexual desire? No, I don’t think she could.

“She is sexualized, but she should never be sexy” Robbie added. “People can project sex onto her. Yes, she can wear a short skirt, but because it’s fun and pink. Not because she wanted you to see her butt.”