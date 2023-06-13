‘Manifest’ & ‘Never Have I Ever’ Final Episodes Dominate Netflix Top 10

Fans are saying farewell to Manifest and Never Have I Ever.

For the week of June 5 to June 11, the series dominated Netflix’s English-language series list. Manifest as Season 4, Part 2 took the top spot with 78.15M hours viewed in the week after it debuted on June 2. The enthusiasm surrounding the final episodes also boosted Season 1 back into the Top 10 with 18.18M hours viewed.

Devi Vishwakumar’s senior year was met with near equal excitement, as Never Have I Ever Season 4jumped to No. 2 on the list following its June 8 debut. In the first few days of release, Season 4 racked up 76.21M hours viewed. It would not be surprising to see Never Have I Ever tally another successful week during the next measurement window, when it will have been available for the entire seven-day span.

Related Story Netflix Shares Recoup Bulk Of 2022 Losses As Wall Street Analysts Cheer Password Sharing Data And Advertising Potential

Those new releases pushed FUBAR to No. 3, though the series still drew 42.28M hours viewed after two weeks at No. 1. Arnold Schwarzenegger did double time in the Top 10 this week, as his new docuseries Arnold made it to No. 4 with 24.51M hours viewed.

Returning to the list were The Ultimatum: Queer Love, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, XO, Kitty, All American Season 5 and S.W.A.T. Season 1.

The Mother finally saw the end of its reign as the top English-language film. Although it was in fourth place for this week, it still cemented its place among Netflix’s most popular films of all time with 234.07M hours viewed.

Netflix viewers were certainly on a thriller kick though, as Prisoners, Shooter and Abduction made up the Top 3. Also on the list were The Boss Baby, We’re the Millers, The Angry Birds Movie, The Company Men, Grown Ups 2 and The Choice.