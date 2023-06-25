You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Making $70,000 Per Year In Los Angeles As A Single Person? Government Considers You Low Income

Getty

If you’re a single person making $70,000 in Los Angeles, you are considered low income. If you make $80,000 in Orange County, you’re also in that category

The California Department of Housing and Community Development released new income limits this month, and they increased in most counties. The limits are calculated annually based on federal guidelines and are used to determine eligibility for things like affordable housing programs.

The income limits are dependent on the number of people in each household.

In Los Angeles County, it’s just under $71,000 for a single income household.

The Inland Empire counties have the lowest limits at about $52,000

Single-person households in San Francisco County, Marin County and San Mateo County who make $104,000 a year are considered low-income.

