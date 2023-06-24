‘Magnum P.I.’: Perdita Weeks, Cast & Writers React To Shows Cancellation By NBC

NBC has canceled Magnum P.I. and the show starring Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks will end following Season 5 Part 2.

Following the news that the series would not be moving forward, the show’s cast and production have taken to social media to share their thoughts.

Weeks, who plays Juliet Higgins in the crime drama, posted on Instagram a photo of herself and her co-star with a sunset as their backdrop.

“After one hell of an encore it’s time for us at Magnum PI to ride off into the sunset,” she captioned the post. “Thank you so much for all the support and huge thanks to the whole cast and crew for half a decade of fun. Mahalo nui loa.”

Stephen Hill, who played T.C., shared Deadline’s article on his Instagram Stories and posted the following: “That was a STRONG run. Changed my life. Thank you to everyone for watching! Thank you to all of the cast and crew! Thank you, Hawaii! I can’t wait for you to see the rest of season 5. Mahalo Nui Loa! Aloha Aku No, Aloha Mai No.”

Stephen Hill reacts to ‘ Magnum P.I. ’s cancellation Instagram @stephenhillacts

Zachary Knighton, who plays retired Marine Sergeant Rick, tweeted, “It’s been a helluva ride! Thanks to all the fans for 5 incredible years. Love you all. excited for what’s next!”

It’s been a helluva ride! Thanks to all the fans for 5 incredible years. Love you all ❤️ excited for what’s next! https://t.co/EH0BqkmHwM — zaChknighton (@ZachKnighton) June 24, 2023

Amy Hill, who plays Kamu, tweeted, “Love the cast, crew, production staff, writers, casting …. Everyone and everything to do with MPI! What a gift these last 5 seasons have been. Huge hugs to all our fans who went above and beyond.”

Love the cast, crew, production staff, writers, casting …. Everyone and everything to do with MPI! What a gift these last 5 seasons have been. Huge hugs to all our fans who went above and beyond.❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/n1tZDAfH7k — Amy Hill (@tokyobound) June 24, 2023

Martin Martinez, who played Cade Jensen in Season 4 took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the cancellation of the series.

“Damn. Can #MagnumPI be saved again?!? I just wanted to say thank you to the entire team for having me as part of this Ohana, I’ve gotten so many messages on how Cades’ storyline has resonated with so many. Grateful to the cast and crew for the journey. And the LOVE from the fans,” he tweeted.

The team of writers for Magnum P.I. also shared a statement on Twitter showing their gratitude to the support from fans.

“It’s been a terrific run but, sadly, all things must end,” read the statement. “We can’t wait for you to see the last ten episodes. We’re enormously proud of them. Thank you to the fans for all the support you’ve given our show over the past five years. Thanks also to NBC, UTV, CBS-TV and of course the great state of Hawaii.”