Mads Mikkelsen On The Possibility Of Returning To ‘Hannibal’ & Going Up Against Indiana Jones In ‘The Dial Of Destiny’

Could Mads Mikkelsen ever reprise his role as Hannibal Lecter? Don’t count out the possibility just yet.

“There’s always a chance. It’s all about finding a home for it,” Mikkelsen told Deadline of returning for more seasons of the crime drama Hannibal, on which he played the infamous serial killer for three seasons.

During the Los Angeles premiere for Indiana Jones & The Dial of Destiny, Mikkelsen explained that it’s all about the timing.

“Of course, we’re running out of time. We can’t wait 20 years, but in the next couple of years, if somebody finds a home, I think we are all ready to take it up again,” he said.

Mads Mikkelsen on if he’d bring back his ‘Hannibal’ character, Hannibal Lecter pic.twitter.com/qhKJFFT60W — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 15, 2023

Audiences are well aware by now that Mikkelsen excels at playing the bad guy on screen. He wouldn’t give much away about his character in the new Indiana Jones flick, other than to say “he’s after a certain item, that unfortunately Harrison Ford is after as well. So, we will clash eventually.”

In the film, he plays former Nazi turned scientist and mathematician Jürgen Voller. As for where he is on the adversary scale against Indy, Mikkelsen says Voller is “a badass,” but he doesn’t think his character would consider himself to be “a baddie.”

“Nobody starts out in the morning saying, ‘I’m going to be the baddie.’ They see themselves as good people in their own world,” he said.

Well, it looks like director James Mangold thinks Voller is pretty bad, and Mikkelsen was the perfect person for the role. While introducing the film, Mangold told the audience on Wednesday night that Mikkelsen’s skills as a villain are apparent on screen.

“They always ask him why he likes playing bad guys but I think you’ll see the answer on the screen — because he is damn good at it,” he said.

Indiana Jones & The Dial of Destiny hits theaters on June 30.