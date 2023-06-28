Madonna Delays ‘Celebration’ Tour Start Following ICU Stay After “Serious Bacterial Infection”

Madonna is delaying the start of her “Celebration” tour amid health concerns that have taken the singer to the hospital, her manager Guy Oseary said in an Instagram post.

“On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU,” read the statement. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”

Oseary continued, “At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

Madonna was set to celebrate four decades of her career with the “Celebration” tour set to start July 15 in Vancouver, Canada. The forthcoming tour is composed of 84 shows in cities in North America and Europe including Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, London, Barcelona and Paris.

Bob the Drag Queen is set as the opening act for Madonna throughout the tour that would take the stars around the world.

Madonna would conclude the tour with four concerts in Mexico City’s Palacio de los Deportes with the last show scheduled for January 30, 2024.