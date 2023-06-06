Former Participant Exec Alex Kostich Joins Gigi Pritzker’s Madison Wells As SVP, Creative Marketing 

EXCLUSIVE: Alex Kostich has been appointed to the role of Senior Vice President of Creative Marketing at Madison Wells, the independent production company founded and headed up as CEO by Emmy-nominated producer Gigi Pritzker.

Related Story FilmNation Entertainment Names Melissa Morkus SVP, Physical Production

Kostich comes to Madison Wells from Participant, where he’d served as Senior Vice President of Creative Marketing since 2016. In his new role, he’ll oversee the division covering marketing and creative services for all film, TV, and live entertainment projects at Madison Wells, also supporting partners and distribution entities involved with the company, while reporting to Pritzker.

During his time at Participant, Kostich oversaw marketing for 8-12 features and streaming projects annually, contributing to strategic awards and impact-oriented campaigns for such Oscar-winning films as Green Book, Roma and American Factory, as well as the Netflix series When They See Us and Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey. He prior to that spent 13 years in the International Creative Advertising department at Sony Pictures, where he oversaw creative on billion-dollar franchises including Spider-Man/The Amazing Spider-Man, and most of the Bond films led by Daniel Craig. Kostich began his career as a junior Creative Advertising exec at Warner Bros Studios after graduating from Stanford University.

“From the beginning, I envisioned having an in-house team of marketing strategists who could not only manage the day to day creative servicing needs of the company, but spearhead marketing initiatives and brainstorm innovative ways to bring our projects to global audiences,” said Pritzker in a statement to Deadline. “Alex brings a wealth of experience to the table in addition to the kind of collaborative leadership I was looking for in this next phase of Madison Wells’ growth.”

“I’m truly thrilled to be joining the brilliant collective of disruptors at Madison Wells,” added Kostich, “and while I’m excited to be continuing my work in creative marketing and advertising, I’m also looking forward to the more strategic and business-development aspects of this opportunity. We plan to collaborate with current and future partners on 360* marketing initiatives involving all projects across the spectrum of film, series television, documentary and live entertainment. It’s a tremendous opportunity and I’m fortunate to be working alongside such an innovative team of creative minds.”

Notable past projects from Pritzker’s company Madison Wells, founded in 2015, include award-winning features like Hell or High Water and The Eyes of Tammy Faye, such Broadway musicals as Hadestown and Shucked, Nat Geo’s Emmy-nominated anthology series Genius and the immersive theater experience Seven Deadly Sins, to name a few.