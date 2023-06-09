You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

BBC Series ‘Casualty’ Draws Viewer Complaints Over Non-Binary Character’s Top Surgery Storyline

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Monkey Co-Founders To Exit After Two Decades

'That's My Jam'
'That's My Jam' Monkey Kingdom,Trae Patton

Made in Chelsea and That’s My Jam producer Monkey’s co-founders are stepping down after more than two decades at the helm.

In a note shared with staff, owner Universal International Studios President Beatrice Springborn said Creative Directors David Granger and Will Macdonald have “announced their decision to leave.”

“In addition to building a compelling premium unscripted business, David and Will have also built a fantastic team and are leaving Monkey well-positioned for the future,” she added. “I want to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to David and Will for their dedication in building Monkey into the successful production company that it is today.”

Related Story

Ruth Ware's Novel 'Zero Days' Acquired By Universal International Studios For Series Development

Granger and Macdonald added: “It’s been an incredibly tough decision to say goodbye to Monkey. More than anything we are just immensely proud of the 200 series we’ve created and produced together at Monkey from Borehamwood to Hollywood and back again.”

The pair will effectively be replaced by new Creative Director Laura Gibson, who Deadline revealed had joined the outfit from Too Hot To Handle producer Talkback last week, and Managing Director Helen Kruger Bratt. Both will work closely with Springborn and counterparts at NBCUniversal International.

Kruger Bratt will drive Monkey’s growth strategy, oversee operations and identify opportunities to develop and grow talent within the business, while Gibson will look after creative strategy, leading the creating and delivering of shows with global appeal.

Granger and Macdonald founded Monkey in 2000 and have since gone on to produce 200 shows. Hits include Made in Chelsea, Don’t Hate the Playaz, The Real Housewives of Cheshire and, most recently, the BBC’s That’s my Jam.

Variety was first to report the news.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad