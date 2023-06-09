Monkey Co-Founders To Exit After Two Decades

Made in Chelsea and That’s My Jam producer Monkey’s co-founders are stepping down after more than two decades at the helm.

In a note shared with staff, owner Universal International Studios President Beatrice Springborn said Creative Directors David Granger and Will Macdonald have “announced their decision to leave.”

“In addition to building a compelling premium unscripted business, David and Will have also built a fantastic team and are leaving Monkey well-positioned for the future,” she added. “I want to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to David and Will for their dedication in building Monkey into the successful production company that it is today.”

Granger and Macdonald added: “It’s been an incredibly tough decision to say goodbye to Monkey. More than anything we are just immensely proud of the 200 series we’ve created and produced together at Monkey from Borehamwood to Hollywood and back again.”

The pair will effectively be replaced by new Creative Director Laura Gibson, who Deadline revealed had joined the outfit from Too Hot To Handle producer Talkback last week, and Managing Director Helen Kruger Bratt. Both will work closely with Springborn and counterparts at NBCUniversal International.

Kruger Bratt will drive Monkey’s growth strategy, oversee operations and identify opportunities to develop and grow talent within the business, while Gibson will look after creative strategy, leading the creating and delivering of shows with global appeal.

Granger and Macdonald founded Monkey in 2000 and have since gone on to produce 200 shows. Hits include Made in Chelsea, Don’t Hate the Playaz, The Real Housewives of Cheshire and, most recently, the BBC’s That’s my Jam.

Variety was first to report the news.