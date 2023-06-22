‘Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks’ Program To Honor Tina Turner With ‘Golden Mile’ Cascade

The 47th annual “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks” will bring music, patriotic displays, and yes, fireworks to a live broadcast set for Tuesday, July 4 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT) on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

The fireworks will culminate with the Macy’s Golden Mile. Honoring the late Tina Turner, thousands of golden-hued shells will create a cascade effect stretching for more than a mile across the East River. Turner relinquished her American citizenship and became a Swiss national after marrying Erwin Bach late in her life.

“Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge’s” Rutledge Wood and “Access Hollywood’s” Zuri Hall will serve as cohosts.

Related Story NBCUniversal Expands Its One Platform Ad Setup To 190 Countries

Ashanti, Bebe Rexha, Ja Rule, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and LL Cool J, featuring DJ Z-Trip & the Roots will perform during the show ahead of the fireworks display against the New York City backdrop.

“Every year this remarkable telecast manages to both inspire and awe audiences, lighting up the New York skyline with a fireworks display that’s second to none,” said Jen Neal, EVP, live event and specials, NBCUniversal Entertainment and Streaming. “It’s this type of live programming event that unites us as a country and makes both our NBC and Peacock brands so unique.”

The “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks” telecast is in association with Macy’s. It is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment with Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay as executive producers.

The broadcast will include special segments featuring actors Caleb McLaughlin (“Shooting Stars”), George Lopez (“Lopez vs Lopez”), Mayan Lopez (“Lopez vs Lopez”) and Raymond Lee (“Quantum Leap”) as well as non-profit organization Dance to Unite. Team USA gymnasts currently training for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, including Olympic Silver Medalist Jordan Chiles, 2022 U.S. All-Around Champion Konnor McClain and three-time World medalist Shilese Jones will also make an appearance.

The broadcast will feature a flyover along the coastline conducted by the U.S. Navy at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif., host of the U.S. Women’s Open. The flyover will be conducted by an all-female flight crew to celebrate the 50th anniversary of women flying in the Navy.

New fireworks effects include a mile-wide waving flag created by a combination of red, white and blue palm and strobing shells, sunflower ring with crackling pistil shells, red stop sign-shaped effects and new Ghost pyro that turn from one color to another in an on/off design featuring four different hues. This year’s design will feature an average of 2,400 shells and effects per minute with 60,000 total shells, reaching dramatic heights of 1,000 feet to the water’s edge.